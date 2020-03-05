Charles Jr received 6,846 votes to win by-election - Final count

The final count from Monday’s by-election in Clarendon South Eastern shows that the Jamaica Labour Party’ Pearnel Charles Jr received 6,846 votes to win the seat.

Independent candidate Dereck Lambert polled 741 votes.

Electoral Commission of Jamaica today indicated that the count began on Tuesday and concluded on Wednesday.

Of the 41,308 eligible electors, 7,706 ballots were cast, representing a voter turnout of 18.6%.

Charles Jr. received 88% of the votes while Lambert got 10% of the total votes cast.

There were 119 rejected ballots.

