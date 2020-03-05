Fairway Avenue in St Andrew closed for road reinstatement

A section of Fairway Avenue, off Lady Musgrave Road, in St Andrew, will be closed for four days starting today.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the closure is necessary to reinstate National Water Commission pipeline trenches along the roadway.

Fairway Avenue will be closed between Lady Musgrave Road and Seymour Avenue at 9:00 a.m.

The roadway should be reopened by 6:00 a.m. Monday, March 9.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw says the works to be done during the period involve milling of the existing road surface, the strengthening of the base and paving.

He explains that the pavement works have been scheduled for a later time so as to facilitate the reopening of the roadway on Monday morning.

Residents and local traffic will still have access to the area under construction during the project.

Their movement will be guided by flag persons.

Motorists who normally use Fairway Avenue as a through road can bypass the area using Windsor, Seymour and Seaview Avenues.

