Man charged following gun attack in St James

The police are reporting that 21-year-old labourer Jason Harvey, otherwise called ‘Spread Out’, who is of a Farm Hill, St James address, has been charged after he shot and injured a man in his community.

Harvey was charged on Tuesday with illegal possession of firearm, wounding with intent and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police report that about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, Harvey allegedly pounced upon the complainant at his house and opened gunfire hitting him in the shoulder.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

The matter was reported to the police and Harvey turned himself in to investigators on Friday, February 21.

