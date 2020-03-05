Mavis Bank Coffee passes surprise audit with high marks

The Mavis Bank Coffee Factory has passed a surprise audit under the Safe Quality Foods (SQF), an international food safety designation, with flying colours.

The announcement was made by Norman Grant, managing director and CEO of the Mavis Bank Coffee Factory following the unannounced audit by Wayne Williams of Perry Johnson Registrar Food Safety Inc under the SQF. The company registered a mark of 96 per cent out of 100.

This is the third consecutive certification for Mavis Bank Coffee Factory and follows a list of quality certification by the company which includes:

- Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) 2012-2015

- Bureau of Standards – 2016

- Safe Quality Foods – 2018-2020

“The achievement of an unannounced recertification audit makes Mavis Bank Coffee Factory the first coffee factory in Jamaica with a fully integrated operation – from cherry to roasted – in one location to be approved by SQF Unannounced Audit under the scope of registration (Food Sector Categories and products), including food ingredient manufacturer, dried green coffee beans, and food ingredient manufacturer for roasted coffee” said Grant.

“This means Mavis Bank Coffee Factory has a rigorous system to manage food safety risks and provide safe products for use by consumers,” he pointed out.

Grant also mentioned that recently, Ambassador Donald Tapia of the United States of America visited the Mavis Bank Coffee Factory and was very impressed with the operations.