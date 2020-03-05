NEPA offering reward for crocodile killers

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is offering a reward to anyone who is able to provide information that will assist in the arrest and charge of the men seen in videos last week killing a crocodile.

The NEPA and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) continue to investigate the incident as well as to explore avenues of finding the men.

The public is implored to offer tips and other information that can help in locating these men.

Morjorn Wallock, Legal and Enforcement Division Director at NEPA, said that the actions of the men are a breach of the Wild Life Protection Act, and therefore their deeds should not go unpunished.

Under the Act, if persons are caught hunting, capturing or wilfully molesting a crocodile - which is an endangered species – such persons will be arrested and charged.

Offenders could be fined a maximum of $100,000 or face one year imprisonment.

“NEPA and the JCF cannot prosecute the matter without the support of members of the public who may have information about what happened. Talking about the matter on social media and circulating the video is a good start. Action however, requires among other things, the person who made the video to come forward and share the formation with NEPA and/or the JCF,” Wallock said.

Persons with information are encouraged to call NEPA at 876-552-1012 or email morjorn.wallock@nepa.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.