Police seeking boys in viral firearm video

The police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate four boys seen in a video playing with what appears to be an illegal gun.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms with some users raising questions about access to illegal guns in Jamaica.

Persons with information are being asked to call the police’s tip line at 876-591-5671, crime stop at 311 or police 119.

