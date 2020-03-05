Public health inspectors lauded for COVID-19 vigilance

The Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) is lauding the efforts of its front-line members who are working at Jamaica’s ports of entry and are faced with the threat of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

In a release, JAPHI, through its president, Karen A.M. Brown, and Honorary Secretary Orvalee Dougles, specifically supported the public health inspector at the Ocho Rios cruise ship port whose action led to a vessel being denied docking.

“The Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors endorses the recent actions of the public health inspector, who is the officer responsible for port health and quarantine assigned to the port in Ocho Rios,” they said.

The incident last Tuesday caused consternation in Ocho Rios as residents expressed fear that the deadly virus could possibly be on the steps of the resort town.

“JAPHI is happy this public health inspector was able to act fearlessly to protect its borders from the possible entry of these exotic diseases, especially those like COVID-19 (coronavirus), which is a global public health threat. This is what alerted the response of the rest of the health team members locally, nationally and internationally.”

The cruise ship, MSC Meraviglia, was prevented from docking in Ocho Rios and was also prevented from docking at its next stop, Grand Cayman.

The JAPHI said the member carried out assessments and inspections on the cruise vessel and, upon further investigation, it was determined that a sick crew member who had been experiencing fever, coughs and muscle pain was on board.

The crew member had been placed in isolation. However, JAPHI indicated that contrary to the Quarantine Act, the master of the vessel did not declare that there was a sick person on board, in isolation, and this was discovered accidentally.

The JAPHI is encouraging its members to remain vigilant, while pushing for the Ministry of Health and Wellness to put adequate protective measures in place for public health inspectors who have to make assessments at the island’s ports of entry.