RADA sounds warning on beet armyworm

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) has issued a warning based on its early monitoring system for the beet armyworm, developed in collaboration with the Meteorological Office of Jamaica.

Based on its latest assessment conducted on February 13, risk levels for infestation were rated at levels 1 and 2 (low and medium). However, as we approach the high-risk season – April-June, when night temperatures will increase – the larval population may increase and farmers in Southfield and Pedro Plains, St Elizabeth, especially, are asked to pay keen attention and remain vigilant in their fields.

Farmers in these communities are being advised to follow these recommendations:

- Monitor crops at least twice a week or every three days (monitor traps for migrating moths, and beet armyworm eggs at the tip of the leaves and larvae/worm and damage levels).

- Utilise the pheromone traps as a monitoring tool to detect the early arrival of the migrating beet armyworm adults (or bats).

- Newly hatched worms will emerge within three days from egg sacs. This is critical as these are the most vulnerable and susceptible stages to target cultural and chemical strategies.

- Apply pesticides as necessary targeting young worms. Use biorational insecticides by targeting young worms (first-second instars).

- Close attention needs to be given to older onion fields; nine to 10 weeks maturity. Pest shows a high preference for onion during this period.

- When spraying, choose least the toxic, biorational insecticides, to minimise negative impact on natural enemies (or farmers friends).

- Older worms are hardier, insecticidal treatment less effective, and worms are less exposed to chemicals and natural enemies, since they reside inside the leaves.

- Ensure that onion and scallion crops are harvested and sold at maturity and not left in the field due to low prices or other marketing issues. Unmanaged or abandoned plants encourage the build-up of beet armyworm populations.

Contact your RADA extension officer or Bodles researchers if you are noticing an increase in beet armyworm population in your field.

For further information, please contact your nearest RADA office, 1-888-ASK-RADA, or the Research and Development Division, Plant Protection Unit (Bodles Research Station) in St Catherine.

- RADA (toll free) 1-888-275-7232

- RADA Manchester - 962-0479/0477

- RADA St Elizabeth – 966-2285/2232/2872

- Bodles Research Station, Plant Protection Unit (R&DD, MICAF) – 745-2960/745-2956