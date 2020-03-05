St Mary taxi operator charged with burglary

St Mary taxi operator 21-year-old Ricardo Jones, otherwise called ‘Dread Nut’, of Bamboo Walk in Retreat, has been charged with breaches of the Larceny Act.

The Gayle Police report that about 8:25 p.m on Monday, Jones forced entry into a dwelling and removed several items.

He was subsequently held by the police with the complainant’s property and was charged with burglary and larceny.

A court date is to be set.

