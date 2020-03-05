Two men charged in relation to St Andrew murder

The Half-Way-Tree Police have charged two men in connection with the Monday, December 16, 2019 shooting death of 33-year-old Keron Kepple, otherwise called ‘Fatman’, of Little Kew Road, Kingston 5.

Charged are 28-year-old Keniel Bailey, otherwise called ‘Cory’ and ‘Glock Head,’ and 22-year-old Emilo Patten, otherwise called ‘Maleek’, a construction worker, both of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13.

Bailey and Patten were arrested on Monday, February 24 during a police operation and were positively identified in an identification parade held on Tuesday, March 3 following which they were charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Kepple was shot by two gunmen in his community about 5:00 p.m.

He was taken to hospital where he died while being treated.

