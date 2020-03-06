Advertorial | What can I claim for?

Dear Shannon,

If I have a comprehensive insurance policy and was involved in a motor car accident, what am I able to claim for?

Dear Reader,

An accident may impact your life on more levels than you could imagine, leaving you at a loss about how to cope. If you are involved in a motor accident and carry comprehensive insurance, you should feel a lot more at ease, since a comprehensive policy generally covers every aspect of your loss, and, by extension, your claim, less, of course, your deductible or excess – damage to your car; damage to the third party’s car; personal injury to you or a third party; legal fees, loss of use of your car; and a host of other benefits. Go to www.mibinsure.com and get a quote, you will see all the ­benefits offered by every ­insurance company in ­simple ­language.

In regard to my query last week – being a Jamaican currently living in the United States and wanting to find out how the insurance process works, thank you for the information. I have gone on the site (www.mibinsure.com) and tried it. It’s actually very good, and I will be using it as I get closer to the date. Thanks again for your information.

Dear Reader,

Thank you for the kind sentiments. If there is anything else that I may assist you with, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Always happy to help!

