Cop injured, taximan arrested following Half-Way-Tree incident

The police are probing an incident in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew which saw a policeman being injured and the arrest of taximan.

They say they are awaiting a report.

Videos of the incident have surfaced where in one of the footage the policeman and personnel from the Transport Authority were seen attempting to seize the taxi operator’s vehicle.

The taximan and the cop were both seen in the driver’s seat as the vehicle sped away.

Shortly after, the car was intercepted and the policeman and the taxi driver were seen in a tussle.

The taximan was subsequently taken into custody.

In another video, a firearm was seen on the ground near the taxi, which was said to belong to the policeman.

