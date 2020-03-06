Development, Ashenheim Roads in St Andrew reverted to two-way

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists that Development and Ashenheim Roads, located in the Three Miles area of St Andrew, have been reverted to two-way roadways.

The roadways were converted to one-way in September 2018 to aid with the redistribution of traffic when the Three Miles intersection was closed for bridge construction works.

The NWA says now that the road works are substantially complete, traffic is being allowed to use the roads.

Motorists are being reminded that Chisolm and Queens Avenues in the Richmond Park area are now also functioning as two-way roadways.

The agency says it will continue to provide public notices of further traffic changes in the Corporate Area as these are decided.

