Man charged in relation to police shoot-out

Thirty-seven-year-old Prince Winter, otherwise called ‘Finga’, was arrested and charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition in relation to an alleged police shoot-out.

The police say the incident about 10:15 p.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018, on Orange Street in downtown Kingston

They say a police team was on patrol in the area when a group of men including Winter opened gunfire at them.

Winter was arrested and later charged following a question and answer session with his attorney.

A court date is yet to be set.

