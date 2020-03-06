'Mi weak...' Father of missing UWI student pleads for her safe return

Damion Mitchell, Integration Editor

It’s been a painful week for Lloyd Dean, the father of missing University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona student Jasmine Dean.

Jasmine, who is in her first year at the UWI, is visually impaired.

She has not been seen or heard from since last week Thursday when she boarded a taxi at the Irvin Hall gate of the St Andrew-based university some time before 10 p.m.

"Mi crying from Thursday night, mi hoarse, mi eyes dem come een like dem swell,” father Dean told Beyond the Headlines host Dionne Jackson Miller on Radio Jamaica Friday afternoon.

The pain is compounded by the memory that Jasmine’s mother died recently.

Dean believes the police have been doing their best to help find his missing daughter but has renewed the appeal for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

"This morning mi get up, mi weak, cause mi can’t believe me no find her yet," he said.

When Dean last spoke with his daughter on Thursday night, she told him she was in a taxi heading home.

He said after that, another family member spoke to her, but since then no one has been able to reach her.

Meanwhile, the director of security for UWI Mona, ACP Norman Heywood, said the university has been working with the police to find the missing student.

He also said the UWI was in talks with Crime Stop to offer a financial reward for information on her whereabouts.

He said, too, that the police cyber crimes unit has been using technology in the search.

So far, the police have retraced her movement from the UWI gate to Papine Square, said Senior Superintendent of Police Jacqueline Coombs, adding that investigators have questioned the taxi driver who reported that he transported her.

Coombs, the commanding officer for the St Andrew Central Police, said investigators will also be carrying out forensic examination on the vehicle as part of the probe.

She also said, while there have been reports of robberies in the precincts of the UWI, there has been no report of abduction.

