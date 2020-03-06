Sagicor celebrates top advisers

Sagicor Insurance Brokers (SIB) hosted executives and financial advisers to a day of celebration at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston at an awards ceremony for their top advisers and support staff recently. The team received awards for excellent performance in 2019. Financial adviser, Cleon Walchie emerged as the top adviser at the ceremony, receiving, among other recognition, the trophy for Agent of the Year, as well as the Michael Fraser trophy for net settling the highest first-year commission and the trophy for settling the most cases.