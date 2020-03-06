St Andrew man charged following shooting

Twenty-three-year-old Jahvon McGilvery, otherwise called ‘Bigger’, of Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew, who shot and injured another man, has been charged.

McGilvery is charged with illegal possession of firearm, wounding with intent and illegal possession of ammunition.

The Constant Spring Police report that on Monday, February 10, McGilvery was travelling in a Toyota Wish motorcar and allegedly opened gunfire at the complainant who was walking along Manning’s Hill Road.

The complainant was shot and injured and was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

An investigation was subsequently launched and McGilvery was arrested.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.