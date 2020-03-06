Three of four males in viral gun video arrested

The police are reporting that the quick action by detectives from the Kingston Eastern Division led to the identification and arrest of three of the young men seen brandishing a firearm in a viral video.

A fourth male is still being sought.

The police say two of the young men, whose names cannot be released because they are minors, are currently at the Metcalfe Street Juvenile Centre while 20-year-old Deson Berry of Rollington Town, Kingston 2 was handed over to the Rollington Town Police by relatives.

The location where the video was recorded was also identified by detectives.

The fourth individual in the video is still on the run and is wanted by the police for breaching the conditions of his bail in a matter that is before the court.

The police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-1261, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

