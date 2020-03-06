Update: Fourth boy in viral gun video surrenders to police

The police are reporting that the fourth boy seen brandishing the firearm in a viral video today turned himself in to the Kingston East Police.

According to the police, a warrant was issued on Friday, January 31 for his arrest after he absconded bail.

The police say he was taken before the court today and was remanded until Tuesday, March 10.

Earlier today, the police indicated that the quick action by detectives from the Kingston Eastern Division led to the identification and arrest of three of the young men seen in the video.

The police said that two of the young men, whose names cannot be released because they are minors, are currently at the Metcalfe Street Juvenile Centre while 20-year-old Deson Berry of Rollington Town, Kingston 2 was handed over to the Rollington Town Police by relatives.

The location where the video was recorded was also identified by detectives.

