Guyana's high court to rule on election debacle Sunday

Guyana's Acting Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire, has said she will deliver a preliminary ruling tomorrow in the latest twist to last Monday’s regional and general elections in Guyana for which no clear winner has yet been announced.

“This morning I had indicated that we would work tomorrow and Monday, but as you know Monday is a holiday here in Guyana. I am now amending that. I will rule on this point tomorrow at 1.30 pm (local time) …and whichever way it goes we would take the break on the Monday to resume on Tuesday."

She continued: “But as it stands right now, [I] will rule on this preliminary issue tomorrow. I doubt it will be a very [lengthy] ruling,” she said after hearing arguments from the attorneys.

Lawyers representing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are challenging the injunction granted to the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) ordering GECOM to verify the results of Region Four that the ruling coalition, a Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change (APNU=AFC) said showed that it won Monday’s regional and general elections.

