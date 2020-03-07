PM urges Jamaicans to practise proper hygiene

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is calling on Jamaicans to take greater responsibility for their personal hygiene, in light of the potential threat posed by coronavirus (COVID-19) locally.

Addressing a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management Council, at Jamaica House ­yesterday, Holness said successfully dealing with the threat was not only dependent on the Government’s public health policies, aimed at ­preventing an outbreak in Jamaica, but it also requires a response by the whole society.

The prime minister advised persons to wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitisers where soap and water are not readily available, and to cover their mouth and nose with the bend of the elbow when sneezing or coughing, or use a disposable napkin.

“Your personal hygiene is critical at this point in time. Be careful of the surfaces you touch, when you are in public places, and, if you are ill, stay home. If you don’t have to travel, then don’t,” he emphasised.

In the meantime, the prime minister implored fisherfolk to exercise greater caution when they go out to sea, especially given the fact that many of the fishing areas are not satisfactorily regulated.

“I would urge caution to our fishermen. Many of them are out there doing legitimate fishing; some are out there, not fishermen, but involved in all kinds of other things that they take back to Jamaica. Please do not take back any contraband to Jamaica, including COVID-19,” he warned.

To date, there have been 97,878 reported cases of the virus worldwide, including in the Caribbean countries of the Dominican Republic, St Martin and St Barts.

The meeting was convened to discuss the COVID-19 threat and Jamaica’s level of preparedness.