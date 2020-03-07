Work on pipeline to result in second day of water disruptions in parts of St Ann

Residents of Exchange in St Ann, are to expect a disruption in water supply tomorrow, as the National Water Commission installs pressure reducing valves on its main transmission pipes along Cecelia Street in the community.

This is to result in a second day of disruption for communities in St Ann, as pipeline repairs today resulted in water lock-offs for several communities in the parish.

Tomorrow's work will be carried out from 9:00 am- 6:00 pm tomorrow. Customers are being encouraged to store water for use.

The utility company says the work will also affect traffic flow, as heavy equipment will be in use. It is, therefore, also heeding motorists to be cautious and to obey the instructions of flagmen along the thoroughfare or use alternative routes.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.