Assemblies of God prayer conference a success

‘The Glory must Return’ and ‘Finding the Secret Place’ were the topics of the Women Ministries of The Assemblies of God in Jamaica as they met in Mandeville on Saturday, February 29, to pray at their annual prayer conference, under the theme: ‘Evangelising Our Nation Family by Family’.

The women were confident that prayer breaks chains and gives favour that is supernatural. It enables, rescues, and puts people in the right place at the right time. It was an electrifying moment when National Women Ministries president, Reverend Veronica Parchment, declared the conference opened. Praises went up to God as Rev Margaret Mills, AG Bible College director, and her team led worship unto God.

Speaking to an audience of more than 300 women and a few men, Vice President/PRO Minister Geraldine Stampp-Bacchas and Missionettes Advisor Rev Lorane Chisholm challenged their audience with words for an awakening that stirs people to action. It was a time of edification and refreshing. The anointing filled the house and the glory of God descended upon the people.

Prayers went up in abundance for the issues concerning the nation. As they prayed, they stood in agreement with God for what He purposes to do in Jamaica and the world. As they take that position of authority to call heaven down and to obliterate on Earth the things that war against God’s Spirit, His intention, His purpose and His calling in this nation, they declared miracles will begin to take place in Jamaica.