Chaos, pain, despair in our homes and across our communities is a stark reality in Jamaica and a growing concern in the Cayman Islands. The struggle for hope seems relentless. As we commemorate the season of Lent and International Women’s Day, we are confronted by the reality of patriarchy – a social system in which men hold power and believe that they have a right to control. This becomes manifest in the treatment of our women and children, including the violence faced by them daily.

It is understandable how the Church could be seen as being complicit, given the actions of some of its leaders. The Church accepts that sometimes it is hard to proclaim a doctrine that justifies the subjugation of women, instead of the Good News of partnership between men and women for healthy relationships.

The Church and the wider society still have to come to grips with the multiple ways in which our history affects our present. In the days of slavery and colonialism, enslaved peoples were considered chattel, stripped of dignity – totally dehumanised and marginalised for the economic gain of the coloniser.

HEALING THE BREACH

The United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands joins with all the forces for good in the process of healing this breach. The Church affirms the dignity of women without reservation. It condemns the behaviour of anyone who perpetrates the degradation and dehumanisation of women and children. It further stands ready in offering support for survivors/victims and perpetrators as we move forward towards the renewal of healthy relationships.

The Church commits to working with all men towards full recognition of their dignity and the value of their strength in nation building. It challenges itself to re-examine its own attitudes and approaches to the education of our children towards the appreciation of the value of every human being.

The Church continues to seek to provide economic and social actions for transformation, as well as to advocate in the public and private sectors, and to challenge governments to foster societies that are built on equity, equality and justice.

n The Rt Rev Dr Gordon Cowans is the moderator of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.