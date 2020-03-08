Former custos of St Andrew, Rev Carmen Stewart passes

The Gleaner understands that former Custos of St Andrew, Rev Carmen Stewart, has died.

Stewart passed this morning.

She served as Custos of St Andrew from 1992 to 2010 and was the first female custos of the parish. In 1996, she also became the first female deputy governor-general.

She served as pastor of the Pentecostal Gospel Temple on Windward in Kingston for 44 years and in 2006, was honoured for 50 years of pastoral work by the church.

Stewart also served as a director of the Bureau of Health Education in the Ministry of Health.

She founded the Wilbert Stewart Basic School in Mountain View, St Andrew named in honour of her late husband; and she also served for many years as an honorary tutor at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

In 2007 she was conferred with the Order of Jamaica; the Order of Distinction for service in the field religion and health education in 1986; the Prime Minister’s Medal and presented with the Certificate of Recognition from the Bureau of Women’s Affairs.

She was also the recipient of the Award for Dedicated Service from the Kiwanis’ Club of downtown Kingston.

The Gleaner will provide more on this developing story.

