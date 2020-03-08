Holness: 'Cummings has left a legacy for generations'

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Sports, Olivia Grange have hailed the legacy of Jamaica Observer, photo editor, Brian Cummings.

Cummings passed away on Friday evening following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 56 years-old.

Holness recognised Cummings as one of the country's most decorated photojournalists.

"He captured some of the most memorable moments in Jamaica's development for more than 25 years," he said in a post from his Twitter handle. "His work will serve as a legacy for generations."

Grange similarly said Cummings' legacy will endure in his photography of various sports, but in particular his work in track and field.

In a release yesterday, she said he was blessed with the eye that all great photographers possess

"His enduring legacy will be his work in sport where, through his photographs, he told the story of a glorious period in Jamaica sport, particularly track and field,"

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.