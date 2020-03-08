Holness urges Jamaicans to recognise benefits women bring to leadership, workplace

As Jamaica joins other countries around the world today in celebrating the achievements of women for International Women's Day, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has urged Jamaicans to recognise the benefits of having diverse representations of women in the workplace and in positions of leadership.

In a message posted today from his Twitter handle, the prime minister acknowledged the level of emotional intelligence women bring to the table and the creativity and innovation fostered by gender-diversity in the workplace.

"For this government, achieving gender equality is now accepted, understood and pursued as a condition for inclusive economic growth, social equity, human capital and socio-emotional development," he said.

He noted that gender parity is an important part of the government's development thrust for the country and, therefore, his administration has mainstreamed policies to promote gender equality in order to tackle several societal ills.

Recognising his own mother, grandmother, wife and sisters, the prime minister urged Jamaicans to advocate for an inclusive future and to challenge stereotypes of women in order to promote gender equality.

