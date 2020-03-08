Kingston and Trelawny men facing sexual offence charges

A 25-year-old man is facing several sexual offence charges, following an incident, which took place earlier this month.

He has been identified as Delano Bisasor, an unemployed man of a King Street address in Kingston.

The police allege that about 11:00 pm on March 2, Bisasor, was a member of a group of seven men, who allegedly engaged in several sexual activities with the complainant against her will. They also allege that he was armed.

Bisasor was arrested and charged March 5 with rape, conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to cause grievous sexual assault and illegal possession of firearm.

His court date is being finalised.

Taxi man facing assault and attempted rape charge

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old cab driver in Trelawny is also preparing to face the courts on allegations of assault with intent to rape.

The police say about 9:00 pm on March 3, the accused, Rayon Cole, allegedly attempted to have sexual intercourse with the complainant against her will, but stopped when she threatened to take her own life if he proceeded.

A report was made to the police and he was arrested and later charged.

His court date is also being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.