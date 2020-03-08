Nineteen year-old in lock-up after allegedly fatally stabbing spouse

Westmoreland is again reeling from another fatal case of domestic violence, which, this time, left a 27-year-old man dead and his 19-year-old girlfriend in lock-up.

The dead man has been identified as Kemar Williams, otherwise called 'Gravel', a labourer of Prospect district in Frome. He was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend, who is from Tivoli Gardens in West Kingston.

The incident happened about 10:00 pm at the house in which the couple lived on Friday during a confrontation. The Gleaner understands that Williams was assaulting his girlfriend when she used a knife to stab him.

Relatives and friends expressed concern about what they described as an abusive relationship between the couple.

"A just one day him a beat her like him want [to] kill her, and me feel it till me have to take up a piece a board and want [to] lick him down," Jessica Williams, the sister of the slain man told The Gleaner.

She continued: "Him beat her till she have to move out and go back to her yard a Tivoli Gardens, and we don't blame her, because him always a blame her say she a keep man with him."

Williams described her brother as very jealous.

"She never down here, but him get some money and call her to come down, so she come down just in the week gone," Williams explained.

"Friday them did over a bar a drink and it look like the jealousy thing start again, because when night start come down me mother say she hear him a beat her over him house. Then she call me and tell me say to go over the yard, because she hear him scream out, and it look like something wrong."

Williams said her mother had grown tired of the disputes between her son and his girlfriend, so she decided that she would not intervene in their relationship anymore.

Williams said when she rushed over to her brother's house, she saw him lying on the floor with stab wounds. She also observed what appeared to be an attempt by his girlfriend to clean up the blood.

She said she raised an alarm and the police were called. After they arrived and processed the scene, the body of the deceased was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Williams recalled her brother as a jovial person, who gave little trouble and was always trying to earn money.

The domestic incident is the second of its kind in Westmoreland since the start of the year. Last month, 54 year-old Philip Reid killed himself by consuming a toxic substance shortly after hacking his wife with a blunt instrument in Aston, Westmoreland.

