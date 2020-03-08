‘No to abuse: Yes to families’ - Break Free Exodus Movement tackling domestic violence against women

Women who suffer domestic violence and other forms of abuse are getting professional assistance from the Break Free Exodus Movement, an organisation founded in 2016 by Rosanne Reid, who, herself, is a survivor of domestic abuse.

“The Break Free Exodus Movement is a series of events online and offline for survivors of domestic violence, abuse, molestation, and mental, emotional and physical trauma that women experience. We want to help facilitate the healing process for other abused persons and to create solutions for those who need it,” Reid explained to Family and Religion.

Regarding this, Break Free recently held a ‘Wealth and Wellness’ workshop at the St Ann Parish Library in St Ann’s Bay, under the theme ‘No to abuse: Yes to families’, with attendees benefitting from professional advice on how to address the issues, including how to create their own wealth as a step to becoming financially independent.

Patricia Smith, CEO of First Regional Cooperative Credit Union, opened on behalf of Custos Norma Walters, with a team of facilitators that included Dr Sidney McGill, psychotherapist and counselling psychologist; Frederick Young, client relations manager at JN Small Business Loans, St Ann; Keneil Grey of the Restorative Justice Centre, and Farrah Blake, advocate.

The most insightful and touching moment would come when Blake shared her personal journey through an abusive relationship.

Sharing her experience publicly for the first time, and using the expression Elephant in the Room as her topic, Blake gave a riveting account of how she lived through, before finally being able to escape an abusive marriage.

Her children, she explained, have been impacted as a result of the vivid memories of her being physically abused by her partner.

Blake encouraged the women in attendance not to enter into relationships when there are signs, before the marriage, that they will suffer domestic violence.

“Many of us think that marriage will fix a problem, but that is the furthest thing from the truth,” she explained.

Women empowered

Reid later explained the impact of Blake’s presentation, declaring: “Farrah’s speech propelled many women into action, as we have since received testimonials from women who attended the event of how they become empowered to break free of abusive relationships and have begun seeking help to do same.”

Dr McGill spoke on the types and signs of abuse and how women can identify them. He also informed them of steps they could take if they find themselves in an abusive relationship. He stressed the importance of knowing when the relationship has ended, at which point, he is suggesting that the women not remain and face violence.

But he reminded his audience that men were being abused, not just women.

Meanwhile, Young suggested entrepreneurship as a means of financial solution, as women can use a business to become financially free, especially in the case of those who need to get out of abusive relationships but have no funds to do so.

Grey presented some eye-opening statistics on abuse victims in Jamaica and noted that one of the main problems in resolving domestic abuse cases is that women become afraid and refuse to complete the process in order to get justice.

Shereka Morris of Paradigm Fitness added a twist to proceedings, offering health tips, after which she held a mini workout competition, stressing the importance of good health.