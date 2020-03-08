Phillips: 'Cummings' work will inspire us for generations to come'

Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, has joined government and media personnel, in mourning the passing of photojournalist, Brian Cummings.

Cummings, who was photo editor at the Jamaica Observer, died on Friday evening following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 56 years-old.

In a release today, Dr Phillips said Cummings made capturing the most magical moments of Jamaica's glorious athletic history his life's work for more than a decade. He said his work "will serve to inspire us for many generations to come."

The Opposition Leader said Cummings was humble and pleasant and "will be missed by all."

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Sports, Olivia Grange had earlier similarly hailed Cummings' legacy, pointing to his work, particularly in track and field, as one that would endure for generations.

