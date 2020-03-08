St James and Trelawny men charged with robbery

Three men from St James and Trelawny are facing robbery charges stemming from separate incidents on New Year's Day and February 20.

One of the men is 19-year-old Patrick Williams, who is also known as Neil, a waiter from Retirement, Granville in St James. He is facing a charge of robbery with aggravation after he and another man allegedly held up a man at knife point, bounded him and robbed him of his mobile phone and $50,000. The victim was left in an abandoned building. The incident reportedly happened late afternoon on New Year's Day, however, it is not clear where the incident took place.

He was charged after he was positively identified as one of the men during an identification parade.

In Trelawny, 26 year-old Orlando Daley, also known as, 'Sir', and 24 year-old Housald Johnson, known as 'Vaugh', both of Race Course in the parish capital, Falmouth, were charged with one count each of shop breaking with intent.

It is alleged that about 4:00 am on February 20, both men broke into a business establishment. Their images were caught by a security camera. They were positively identified during a identification parade and charged.

