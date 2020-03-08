Trelawny man on murder charge

A 25-year-old Trelawny man is to answer a charge of murder in relation to the shooting death of a man in the parish capital, Falmouth, almost three years ago.

The incident happened on July 21, 2017 on Duke Street in the town, where Oberi Forester was fatally shot. Everton Shields, otherwise called ‘Brifo’, an unemployed man of Wellington Street in the parish, has been accused of his murder.

The police allege that about 1:50 a.m., they responded to sounds of explosions heard in the area. When they arrived, Forrester was found slumped over his wheelchair. The scene was processed and Forrester's body was taken to the morgue.

The police say they later launched an investigation and Shields was arrested. He was identified by an alleged eye witness as the shooter.

Shields is to appear in court on a date to be determined to answer the murder charge against him.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.