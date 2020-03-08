This is who I am - Part II

Identity theft is a growing concern in Jamaica and the second largest type of crime in the United States. But, for Christians, it has been going on for longer than we realise. Our true identities have long since been stolen by fear, wrong assumptions and our circumstances.

The truth is that whether you live in a mansion or a flat; are married or divorced; attended university or not, your circumstance is not what determines who you are. The only identifier that matters is the one God gives to you. As believers, God says, “You are my child.”

As children of God, we naturally and supernaturally have some of the characteristics of God. This might look very different from your current state – but don’t let this stop you from believing. The enemy wants us to live outside of God’s definition of who we are because in this state, we accomplish little for the cause of Christ.

Last week, we saw from the story of Gideon in the Bible (Judges 6) that without a knowledge and acceptance of our identity, we often fall short of our potential. So, let’s look at some fundamental truths of who we all are as believers. Your identity includes:

1. COURAGE

Like Gideon, you have unseen courage. When the Lord appeared to him, the Lord said: “The Lord is with you, mighty warrior.” Judges 6:12 (NIV). All Gideon could see was a heart filled with fear, but God knows that He had placed courage inside of Gideon.

Have you ever noticed, how adversity has a way of bringing out the best in people? A mother may never know her courage until her child is in the jaws of a wild animal. I wonder what lies within us, that is waiting to be discovered, if we’ll only submit to God’s will for our lives?

2. ABILITY

You also have an undeniable ability to accomplish what needs to be done. The Lord said to Gideon, “Go in the strength you have and save Israel out of Midian’s hand…” Judges 6:14 (NIV). Notice it says, ‘the strength you have’. Gideon received strength straight from God. We may have little education or training, but if God sends us, we can rest in His ability to pull more out of us. When we stand for the Lord, we stand in His strength. Psalm 73:26 (NCV) says, “My body and my mind may become weak, but God is my strength. He is mine forever.”

3. RESOURCEs

On top of all this, you have unlimited resources. Gideon wasn’t a man of military might or experience. He faced a corps of valiant men who were seasoned in battle. But the Lord said that He would be with Gideon. God has all resources, and so Gideon would have access to all He needed.

It is the same with us. There is much we cannot handle on our own, but the battle isn’t ours; it belongs to God. We can’t even begin to comprehend all that the Lord is able to provide. Ephesians 3:20 (NIV) says, “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us… .”

Your identity in Christ is what allows you to do mighty exploits for God. It is not your strength, but your reliance and obedience that God wants. It is time to remember who He is, how much He loves us and who we are in Him. Our faith comes from knowing we are and living as children of God. So, march confidently into your week as His child!