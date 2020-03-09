CARICOM appeals for peace as election drama grips Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC):

The 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping on Saturday called for electoral officials in Guyana as well as the representatives of the various political parties to work together “to achieve a peaceful and lawful completion of the electoral process” following last Monday’s regional and general polls.

CARICOM chair and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley urged all the relevant stakeholders to ensure the “tabulation of the results in all regions using the Statement of Polls in a transparent manner in the presence of the representatives of the political parties and the electoral observers”.

“Indeed, CARICOM issued a statement on Thursday night, and one was also issued yesterday from the chief of the independent CARICOM Electoral Observation team. Both statements called on GECOM to complete the electoral process.”

GECOM is the Guyana Elections Commission.

“We are very clear. Every vote must be made to count, and transparently so,” Mottley said.

“We have noted that all sides have been making serious allegations against each other. It is critical that good sense prevail. The preservation of law and order is paramount, and all parties must work hard to ensure that there is peace on the roads and in the communities across Guyana.”

On Thursday, GECOM released results for Region Four. If certified, it would lead to the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity, plus the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), defeating the main opposition People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) by more than 59,000 votes and securing another term in office..

GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward had forwarded without comment images of Statutory Declaration Form 24. The form showed the incumbent APNU+AFC securing 136,335 votes while the PPP/C earned 77,258, a difference of 59,077.

But attorneys representing the PPP/C said they had been able to secure three injunctions from the High Court ordering GECOM to verify the results of Region Four.

The High Court ruled on Sunday that it had jurisdiction over the matter.

In her statement, Mottley, who is also an attorney, said that “in simple language, we ask the parties to recognise that the primary consideration must not only be who will be president but, more so, who will be alive come next week or next month, for there cannot be a tolerance for any further loss of life”.

She said she had spoken to both President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, indicating “that CARICOM stands ready to be able to be there to facilitate further dialogue and any actions that are necessary”.