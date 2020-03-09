First female appointed to head FLOW’s Technology Operations Division

Communications and entertainment company FLOW has announced the appointment of Susanna O’Sullivan as the company’s senior director of technology operations for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. This appointment marks the first time that a female has been appointed to head the Technology Operations Division in any of Liberty Latin America’s markets, which span the Caribbean and Latin America.

In this new role, O’Sullivan is charged with network transformation and customer experience for both the Jamaica and Cayman markets. Having spent her entire professional life in the telecommunications industry in several strategic roles – spanning information technology, network delivery, customer care, B2B operations and programme management, business intelligence, quality assurance and operations – O’Sullivan’s cross-functional exposure underpins her comprehensive experience and knowledge of telecommunications, its operations and core technologies.

“As we continue to strengthen our structure to better serve the needs and priorities of our customers, we are identifying the best talents in our business to lead that charge,” shared Stephen Price, country manager, Jamaica, as he commented on the appointment.

INTIMATE UNDERSTANDING

“Susanna has an intimate understanding of our current needs, as well as our long-term strategy of building a fit-for-purpose business, while enhancing our customers’ experience. We look forward to the continued improvement in the business and to the execution of innovative strategies that will complement our focus on quality service delivery,” he continued.

O’Sullivan holds a master’s in management information systems from The University of the West Indies and recently upgraded her credentials with advanced studies in business analytics, economics in business and financial accounting from the prestigious Harvard Business School (online).

Her recent achievements include:

- Improving service delivery and customer experience in the Jamaica business with the management and successful launch of robotic process automation.

- Driving the delivery of commercial priorities with key T&I dependencies, enabling the region to effectively implement new product changes, speed upgrades, platform migrations, and workplace technology.