GG calls on global community to collaborate in addressing COVID-19

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has made a call for the global community to work collaboratively to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor general, who was addressing the annual Diplomatic Week dinner at King’s House on Thursday, said the outbreak of the virus, which has affected more than 70 countries, to date, “underscores the interconnected nature of our global village and the importance of collaborating as a community of nations to control its spread”.

“There has never been a time of greater need for the world to adhere to the values and principles that bring peace, security, growth and development, while upholding human dignity and fundamental rights,” he said.

He argued that success in meeting the critical goals of reducing poverty, addressing inequality, mitigating the impact of natural disasters, building climate resilience and combatting the spread of communicable diseases “can only be achieved with the support of our bilateral and multilateral partners.”

Meanwhile, the governor general said that the Government has placed the country on a path towards increased growth and prosperity, which will provide greater opportunities for people to fulfil their dreams.

He also underscored the Government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration and cooperation with its diplomatic partners in order to ensure “a more promising future for all of our countries in the decade ahead”.