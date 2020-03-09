Man arrested following fatal shooting at Westmoreland party

The police are reporting that 30-year-old Cordel Cazely of Paul Island, Grange Hill in Westmoreland was on Sunday shot and killed in Little Bay.

It is reported that about 4:00 a.m. Cazely was at a party in the area when he got into an altercation with another man, which escalated.

A firearm was brought into play and Cazely was shot in his upper body.

The police were summoned he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was subsequently accosted by residents and handed over to the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.