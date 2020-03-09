Mason charged for injuring man in machete attack

Sixty-year-old Bertham Lewis, a mason of Highlight View in St Andrew, was on Sunday charged following a machete attack that left one man injured.

The police report that about 10:10 a.m., on Monday, March 01, Lewis had an altercation with a man during which he reportedly used a machete to chop him.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated.

Lewis was arrested and later charged with wounding with intent.

His court date is being finalised.

