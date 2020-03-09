St Andrew man charged in relation to fatal shooting

Twenty-one-year-old Kerron Brown, otherwise called ‘Okeeni’, of Kew Lane in St Andrew, is to appear before the court on a murder charge following a shooting incident in his community on Thursday, February 13.

The victim has been identified by the police as 39-year-old Kenyatta Thomas of Little Kew Lane in the parish.

The police report that about 12:35 a.m., residents heard explosions and summoned them.

On their arrival, Thomas was seen with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Brown was subsequently arrested and later charged on Friday, March 6 following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.