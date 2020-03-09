St Catherine mechanic charged with murder of retirees

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division charged one man on Saturday for the murders of 64-year-old Trevor Stewart, a retired office attendant, and 49-year-old Sharon Brown, a retired nurse, both of St Theresa Road in Green Acres, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Charged with two counts of murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition is 35-year-old Joseph White, otherwise called ‘John’, a mechanic of St Theresa Road in the parish.

The police report that about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, Stewart and Brown were in the process of entering their house when they were pounced upon by White.

A tussle reportedly ensued between the men and Stewart was shot by White.

The police say Brown ran to the back of the house and was chased and stabbed multiple times.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Stewart and Brown were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and White was arrested and questioned in the presence of his attorney and subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, March 13.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.