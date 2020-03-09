Stocks Round Up | 14 stocks advance, 63 decline and 7 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index advanced on Monday with an advance/decline ratio of 14/63.

The index moved up by 2,513.89 points or 0.59 per cent to close at 427,295.25

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 4,382.37 points or 1.01 per cent to close at 436,435.40 while the Junior Market Index declined by 137.68 points or 5.43 per cent to close at 2,396.82.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 1.37 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 210.42.

Overall market activity

84 stocks traded

14 advanced

63 declined

7 traded firm

Winners

Caribbean Assurance Brokers up 30.37 per cent to close at $2.49

Scotia Group up 20.31 per cent to close at $54.27

FirstRock (JMD) up 10.30 per cent to close at $11.57

FirstRock (USD) up 6.24 per cent to close at $0.08

1834 Investments Limited up 6.12 per cent to close at $1.04

Losers

Honeybun down 23.95 per cent to close at $4.51

IronRock down 23.33 per cent to close at $2.30

Lasco Financial down 18.33 per cent to close at $2.45

Dolphin Cove down 17 per cent to close at $8.30

Portland JSX down 16.09 per cent to close at $7.51



Market volume

41.831 million units valued at over $270.558 million.

Volume leaders were MailPac Group followed by Sagicor Real Estate X Funds and Wigton Windfarm Limited.

