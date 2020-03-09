Tamarind Farm under quarantine due to tuberculosis, scabies

The police are reporting that the Tamarind Farm Correctional Centre in Salt Pond, St Catherine has been under quarantine since Saturday due to suspected cases of Tuberculosis and Scabies.

In order to prevent the spread of the illnesses, the police say the facility is being temporarily restricted to the public so as to facilitate the treatment of inmates and to carry out sanitation exercises.

Visits to the facility will be prohibited until further notice.

The police are urging persons to remain calm, adding that the relevant medical protocols have been activated and the affected persons isolated from the general population.

