Update: Tuberculosis lockdown at police detention facility, adult prison still open – DCS

The Department of Correctional Services is dismissing a report that the Tamarind Farm Correctional Centre has been under quarantine since Saturday due to suspected cases of tuberculosis and scabies.

This morning, the constabulary force reported that the facility was closed to the public to prevent the spread of the diseases.

Santana Salmon, acting director of corporate communication and public relations, told The Gleaner that the lockdown is at the Tamarind Farm Detention Centre and not at the penal facility.

Both facilities are located in Salt Pond, St Catherine.

Salmon noted that the correctional facility is operated by the department, while the detention centre is overseen by the constabulary force and is used to house persons detained under the state of emergency imposed in the parish.

She also pointed out that relatives of inmates detained at the correctional centre may still visit.

The constabulary force reported that public access to the Tamarind Farm facility has been restricted until further notice in order to facilitate the treatment of persons and to carry out sanitation exercises.

It was indicated that the relevant medical protocols have been activated and the affected persons isolated from the general population.

