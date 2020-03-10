Anyone can get the Coronavirus, health ministry reinforces

Jamaican health officials this afternoon used a press conference to dispel a myth about who may be infected with the Coronavirus.

"The virus does not discriminate," said Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

He had earlier confirmed that a Jamaican woman living in the United Kingdom has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The woman, said to be a young adult, arrived in the island on March 4.

She presented to a medical facility yesterday with respiratory symptoms.

Test samples taken from her yesterday confirmed this morning that she had COVID-19.

According to Tufton, although the woman is a Jamaican, she also has a United Kingdom passport.

She had come to Jamaica to attend a funeral.

Tufton has also reiterated that it is important that people wash their hands often and avoid touching their mouths and noses.

In the meantime, the ministry says a decision could be made soon on public gatherings.

This could impact the staging of the 2020 Boys and Girls' Athletics Championships.

And Tufton has announced an advisory team to support the ministry Coronavirus response efforts.

Team members:

1. Dr Marina Ramkisoon, deputy associate dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of the West Indies

2. Commander Antoinette Weymss Gorman, Jamaica Defence Force

3. Lieutenant Colonel Sydney Powell, Jamaica Defence Force

4. Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Allen, Jamaica Constabulary Force

5. Howard Mitchell, former president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica

6. Christopher Zacca, CEO, Sagicor

7. Owen Ellington, former Commissioner of Police

8. Reverend Devon Dick, Jamaica Baptist Union

