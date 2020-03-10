Budget Debate | SLB borrowers get more time to start repayment

As of April 1, borrowers at the Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) will have 14 months after graduating from a tertiary institution before they will have to start repayments.

At present, borrowers have to start repayments within six months after their studies are completed.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke announced the change in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon in opening the 2020/2021 Budget Debate.

He said the government is serious about investing in education.

Clarke also announced a $1 billion graduate scholarship programme for public sector employees.

The programme will offer 150 scholarships over the next five years in the first phase.

