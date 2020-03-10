Carnival organisers in 'execution mode' amid Coronavirus alert

Carnival organisers say they remain in "full execution mode" despite confirmation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

However, they say they are continuing consultation with the Government about precautions to be adopted over the next few months and the implications for the entire entertainment and tourism industries.

"Like all global citizens, we are concerned about the impact and are committed to doing our part to minimise the spread of this virus," said a spokesperson for the organisers in a joint statement by Bacchanal Jamaica, Xaymaca International, and Xodus Carnival.

The organisers also said they were optimistic that Jamaica will be able to minimise the effects on its people and visitors in the near term.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has said that public gatherings could be restricted as the authorities move to contain a possible spread of the virus.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.