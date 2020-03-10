Clarendon man charged with shooting with intent, housebreaking

A Clarendon man is to face the court on charges of shooting with intent and housebreaking following a break-in on Nelson Street in May Pen on Monday.

He is 27-year-old Gavin Hudson, a mechanic of Hope district, Milk River.

The police report that about 5:30 a.m., the owner of a mechanic shop went to investigate reports that a break-in was in progress at his shop.

On his arrival, he reportedly saw three men, one of whom opened gunfire at him, before attempting to escape.

The shop owner then opened gunfire at the men.

The police were summoned and a motorcar belonging to Hudson was found at the location.

Sometime later, the police say he turned up at hospital with a gunshot wound and was admitted for treatment.

He remains in hospital under police guard.

His court date is being finalised.

