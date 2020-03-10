Growth & Jobs | Borrow carefully, says JN sales boss

Steve Distant, chief of sales at JN Bank, has advised public-sector workers to think carefully about their borrowing habits, pointing out that there are many ways to borrow without incurring bad debt.

Distant noted that the first rule of thumb is to know the difference between good and bad debt and to learn how to be strategic about borrowing.

However, he pointed out, that the reality is that many Jamaicans, including members of the civil service, are borrowing to supplement their income, which leads them into a cycle of debt.

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) Owen Speid agreed, noting that many teachers are borrowing to make ends meet because of the low salaries they take home.

Speid said that many teachers are saddled with debt because they are forced to borrow to pay for their day-to-day expenses, including rent.

Patrae Rowe, president of the Jamaica Police Federation (JPF), noted that the situation is quite similar for police officers.

“What we have seen is that police officers are heavy consumers of loans, and they are also prime targets for informal lending agencies,” he said.

Rowe further explained that one of the main reasons many officers fall into a cycle of debt is based on their inexperience and the fact that many enter the constabulary at a very young age.

“Many police officers typically join the force at 18 years old, straight out of high school and enter the public sector with a secure salary from Government, and sometimes, their inexperience leads them to make poor financial decisions,” he said.

“A lot of officers who are from rural Jamaica and are placed in Kingston incur early financial needs such as funds to purchase furniture and to pay their rent, and many of them borrow to meet those needs. It then graduates to a need for a car or to support their family.”

How Debt spirals out of control

Rowe stated that the habit of borrowing starts from their need to supplement their income and then it often spirals out of control, to the point where many are stuck in a cycle of debt and borrowing.

“One big problem that is emerging is that many of our police officers are filing for bankruptcy status because they are in a deep state of debt as a result of their poor financial habits,” he explained.

Rowe also noted that the attraction to informal lending agencies is a cause for concern because the long-term policies of many of these institutions are often not favourable.

“Many persons buy into the convenience of borrowing from these unregulated agencies – the quick turnaround time, no guarantors, and so on – but in the long run, they end up getting saddled with high-interest loans, which they are struggling to repay,” he revealed.

Rowe said that the JPF has been seeking to expose more of its members to financial literacy seminars to assist them to make better decisions about their money management.

Sandra Jones, manager, public sector engagement at JN Bank, said that it is critical for Jamaicans to understand that borrowing should never be done simply for consumption.

“You should always consider how you will earn or benefit from the funds you borrow,” she advised. “For example, you borrow to purchase a house or to further your education, as these are assets which will appreciate and help you to generate wealth in the long term.”

However, Jones advised against borrowing to purchase furniture, gadgets, clothes, and to pay one’s rent. “These are actions which will only lead to financial ruin,” she warned.

How to borrow without incurring unnecessary debt

Don’t do this …

- Don’t borrow when you’re already deep in debt. You can’t solve debt with more debt. Cut your losses and trim your budget before debt snowballs out of control. How do you know if your debt is excessive? A simple calculation called the debt-to-income ratio compares your monthly gross income to your monthly debt payments. Anything over 43 per cent is worrisome, and a sign that you should avoid new debt at all costs.

- Don’t borrow more than you can afford to repay. This tip sounds obvious, but it still gets many Jamaicans into trouble each year. Be absolutely certain that you’ll be able to pay off the debt in full. That means being certain you’ll have the income you need on an ongoing basis to repay, and that you can cut back your budget to afford it. That’s why taking on a mortgage, or any other long-repayment term loan, is such a huge undertaking, and why borrowing less than you can afford is the most prudent action.

Do this …

- There are equally simple and concrete steps you can take to make borrowing more efficient, and reduce any repayment risks you might encounter over the life of the loan. These steps also have the added bonus of helping to improve your credit over time.

- Concentrate your borrowing to a single lender, or as few as possible. Borrowing from a single lender whenever possible, such as having your mortgage, credit cards, and personal line of credit with your bank, helps to obtain lower interest rates, minimises fees in some cases, and establishes good will for moments of financial difficulty. Build a good reputation with a primary lender, and over time, you’ll reap the benefits.

- Keep your overall credit utilisation ratio below 30 per cent. It’s the proportion of the credit you’re using to your overall available credit. A ratio over 30 per cent lowers your credit score. It also means you’re simply living on too much credit and likely facing financial difficulty. Your credit utilisation ratio comprises a significant portion of your credit score calculation, and keeping it below 30 per cent yields you the greatest points.