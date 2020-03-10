Growth & Jobs | BOSS programme transforms animation studios

The Business for Sustainability of Studios (BOSS) programme, which began in July 2018 to help entrepreneurs grow their animation studios into sustainable businesses, is entering its final phase this year, with significant results.

BOSS is a joint venture between the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Youth Employment in Digital & Animation Project (YEDAI) in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Since its inception, BOSS has facilitated training for 15 local studios through modules focused on best practices, global markets and strategic planning. The participating companies have talked about the usefulness of the programme, as it prepared them for the international market.

The project goes beyond the sharpening of skills and aims to provide financial value to the industry by opening up business opportunities and promoting investment.

Kevin Jackson, a Jamaican writer, animator, and film-maker, whose production company Night Vision Media Ltd participated in the programme said, “To be honest, the BOSS programme is a great initiative. Learning how the business of animation works from experts within it is vital to the success of the industry. The information dispensed gives quite a mouthful of food for thought.”

BOSS has organised delegations that participated in the Marché International des Programmes de Communication (MIPCOM) film trade show in Cannes, France, in 2018 and 2019 as well as the Kidscreen Summit in Miami, USA, in 2019. These events resulted in 116 meetings with potential co-producers and outsourcers from global distribution companies such as BBC, Cartoon Network Africa, PBS and Netflix.

Outsourcing

BOSS also facilitated the outsourcing of two international animation productions to Jamaican production companies. One of these was a 44-episode project for a local animation series with Toonz Media, an Indian media outfit that is one of the largest in the world. Rights were also secured for Have a Bawl Productions to produce an animation film based on the Jamaican book Escape to Last Man’s Peak, and for Listen Mi Caribbean to create an animated series for the ‘80s local sitcom, Lime Tree Lane.

BOSS-sponsored local events, meetings, and business-to-business sessions have resulted in multiple investment leads, follow-up meetings, requests for price estimates, requests for pilot/portfolios, and four content export projects.

Participating companies have noted that BOSS has better equipped them to advance their studios in this growing industry.

“Before entering the programme, I considered myself an outsider to the growing industry even though I was working in the arts,” explained Oneika Russell, creative director of the animation and content creation company, Orkidbox. She noted that BOSS has given the participants highly beneficial experiences and key connections that are all invaluable, and has allowed them to build relationships with industry players in Jamaica and internationally.

With JAMPRO, YEDAI, and the World Bank’s support, the companies now have a better understanding of what is needed in the global industry and are ready to move animation forward in Jamaica.